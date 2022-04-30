© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
World Cafe 30th Anniversary Playlist: 2016

XPN | By Bruce Warren
Published April 30, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a playlist of songs from 2016
WXPN
World Cafe celebrates 30 years with a playlist of songs from 2016

To celebrate the30th anniversary ofWorld Cafe, we're looking back and posting playlists from each year of the show. As music has evolved over the years, so have our playlists, which have grown to reflect a much wider range of music than when we first set out.

In addition to big releases from Adele, Radiohead, Frank Ocean, Beyonce, Drake and David Bowie's final album, Blackstar, 2016 was filled with some of World Cafe's favorite new artists including The Head and The Heart, The Record Company, Dawes, Lake Street Dive, Michael Kiwanuka, Charles Bradley, Hiss Golden Messenger, Margo Price and the singer-songwriter collaboration of Neko Case, k.d. lang and Laura Veirs.

Bruce Warren
Bruce Warren is assistant general manager for programming of WXPN in Philadelphia. Besides serving as executive producer of World Café, Warren also contributes to Paste magazine and writes for two blogs: Some Velvet Blog and WXPN's All About The Music Blog.
