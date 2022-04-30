Russia-Ukraine war: What happened today (April 30)

As Saturday draws to a close in Kyiv and in Moscow, here are the key developments of the day:

Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians in Mariupol are awaiting evacuation from where they are holed up underneath a steel factory. The conditions are dire and they are running out of food and supplies. A soldier inside the factory told NPR the situation is "catastrophic." Late in the day, an evacuation convoy helped out 20 women and children.

Three more bodies showing evidence of torture were found in a mass grave in Bucha, said Kyiv's regional police chief. Over the past weeks, images of dead civilians in the streets of Bucha have surfaced. Russia has been accused of committing war crimes and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the situation genocide.

A Russian rocket destroyed an airport runway in Odesa, Ukraine's Operational Command South said on social media. The rocket that hit Ukraine's third largest city was launched from Crimea, according to the post. There were no injuries.

Seven Ukrainian soldiers and seven civilians were released in a prisoner swap with Russia, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Saturday on social media. Russian forces have not confirmed the swap.

In-depth

Reports that have emerged suggest that rape in Ukraine at the hands of Russian soldiers is widespread. Finding justice may be difficult.

Norway's government has joined the rest of Europe in isolating Russia. But as a country bordering Russia, it's feeling the effects more immediately than some others — including on Arctic climate action.

A Russian naval base off Crimea is being defended by dolphins.

Earlier developments

You can read more daily recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find NPR's full coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR's State of Ukraine podcast for updates throughout the day.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.