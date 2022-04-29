Planting a poetry legacy

Shel Silverstein wrote the poem “Poet Tree”, but this Arbor Day one northern Illinois city went a little deeper with this concept.

Two years ago, the City of Aurora assigned its first ever poet laureate and three deputy poet laureates. Their terms are ending, but their legacy will stand for years to come in the form of four Poet-Trees.

Clayton Muhammad, the Chief Communications Officer for the City of Aurora, said the city took the opportunity to merge the 150th anniversary of Arbor Day and National Poetry Month by planting four trees to represent the city’s poet laureate and the three deputy poet laureates, as well as arborist Bill Chinetti.

“Forty years from now,” Muhammad said, “a kid can come down and say, ‘Oh, I want to learn more about Karen (Fullett)-Christensen or Quentin Johnson’ This way really helps the legacies live on and that's why the theme of Legacy and Leadership for today.”

Nick Day is a member of the Aurora Tree Board. He said poetry and nature is the perfect combination.

“I mean, honestly, when it comes to nature and art, I think they intertwine," he said. "And so, I think this is a perfect combination to appreciate the arts and the culture as well as nature. To me they’re one in the same.”

Karen Fullett-Christensen is the city’s poet laureate. She said she appreciates the attention that poetry has gotten in the city over the last two years.

“It's just so special to see the city tie a love of nature with a love of the arts,” she said. “To me, this is really moving and a great connection, really a good connection.”

Deputy Poet Laureate Fermina Ponce said she is full of gratitude.

“And I would say that the Arbor is a poem," she said, "a poem that you can hug and a poem that you can see underneath.”

Anthony Stanford is also a deputy poet laureate. He said he appreciates that the city has leadership that recognizes poetry and art in every form.

The honorees were given awards right before they picked up shovels to plant their Poet-Trees.

Poet-Tree Grove is located at Stolp Avenue and Benton Street in downtown Aurora.

The next poet laureate application phase for the city will be announced Tuesday.

