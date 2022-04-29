Knox County Sheriff's deputy killed near Alpha in car chase

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday near Alpha in a car chase that started in Galesburg.

According to Illinois State Police, the Galesburg Police Department responded to a report of a suspect with a gun at Circle K, 877 W. Main St., around 8 a.m. Friday.

Two officers located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop but the suspect fled and traveled north on U.S. 150, toward Henry County.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was setting up spike strips at U.S. Route 150 and 150th Avenue in Henry County, south of Illinois Route 17 near Alpha, when he was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, according to state police.

The suspect’s vehicle crashed in a field north of the intersection and Galesburg police apprehended the suspect after a brief foot pursuit.

The names of the deceased deputy and the suspect have not been released.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are assisting Galesburg police and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at the scene, including the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and the Geneseo Police Department.

Galesburg City Hall is designated as collection point for anyone wishing to support the KCSO with food, flowers, or gifts.

Copyright 2022 Tri States Public Radio. To see more, visit Tri States Public Radio.