DeKalb County Grow Mobile events planned in May

DeKalb County Community Gardens has distributed more than 37,000 pounds of fresh produce so far this year and has plans for more events. Much of the food is locally grown and there are no income requirements to receive items.

Cami Loving is the program director. She says that Grow Mobile is here to serve the community.

“The Grow Mobile helps people in situations where it’s difficult to fill their fridges and pantries as often as they’d like to from the grocery store,” she said. “We may be a way to help supplement when the groceries don’t last as long as their hoping.''

The Grow Mobile is offering ten different events in May, including pop-up sites in DeKalb, Cortland, Kingston, and Malta.