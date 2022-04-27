© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Campustown Starbucks workers vote to unionize Peoria coffee shop

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published April 27, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT
Union organizers at the Campustown Starbucks react to the store's 9-2 vote in favor of establishing a union.
Baristas at the Campustown Starbucks location are unionizing.

Employees voted 9 to 2 at the Peoria Labor Temple Tuesday to form a union under the umbrella of Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

The Peoria Starbucks location is the second in Illinois to organize under a growing unionization movement at Starbucks locations across the country. Starbucks workers in Cary also voted Tuesday to organize into a union.

This story will be updated.

Tim Shelley
Tim Shelley is the Assignment Editor and Digital Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
