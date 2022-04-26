Photos: Russian missiles strike Kyiv, as battle slows down in eastern Ukraine

Updated April 29, 2022 at 3:48 PM ET

Editor's note: Some of these images are graphic.

In the ninth week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many civilians are trapped in the besieged Azovstal steel plant, the last remaining holdout of Ukrainian forces in the port city of Mariupol.

The U.N. projects that more than 8 million refugees will have left Ukraine by the end of the conflict; more than 5 million have already fled the country.

While Russian forces continue to target central and western Ukraine — where most of the displaced civilians have fled to — with airstrikes, more intense offensives continue in southern and eastern Ukraine, where Russia has said its focus will be, going forward.

Here's a look at the situation on the ground:

Chris McGrath / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 29:</strong> Residents and emergency services personnel push a damaged car from the driveway of a destroyed house during clean up operations a day after a Russian attack in Zaporizhia, Ukraine. Russia has stepped up its attacks in southeast Ukraine as it tries to advance further into Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

Leon Neal / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 29:</strong> Mourners grieve during the funeral service of fallen soldier Lubomyr Tazaev, aged 36, at the Saint's Peter and Paul Garrison Church in Lviv, Ukraine. Lviv has served as a stopover and shelter for the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion, either to the safety of nearby countries or the relative security of western Ukraine.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 28:</strong> Igor Ugnevenko,, second from the right, the head of Lyman city police, and his colleague are served Ukraine's traditional soup Borscht at the house where they deliver some necessary items for a pregnant woman in Lyman, eastern Ukraine, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 28:</strong> Volodymyr Tykhonov, 76, opens the door of his garage that has numerous bullet holes, in Zahaltsi, Ukraine.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 28:</strong> Ukrainian soldiers rest at their position near Lyman, eastern Ukraine, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 29:</strong> A liquor store owner looks at the damage to his shop caused by an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 29:</strong> Clean-up crews prepare to work at the site of an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Francisco Seco / AP / AP <strong>April 28:</strong> Iulia Shevchuk rests in a reception center for displaced people in Dnipro, Ukraine.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 28:</strong> Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Ukrainian serviceman Oleh Skybyk, killed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at Lychakiv cemetery in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 28:</strong> A railway wagon and sleepers burns after a shelling near the Lyman station in Lyman, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 28:</strong> An elderly couple cross railroad tracks instead of using a flyover to get to the bus stop ahead of evacuation from Lyman, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Dimitar Dilkoff / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 28:</strong> Members of a demining team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine check for unexploded devices in a school building following Russian shelling in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, on the 64rd day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 27:</strong> Decoy flares are seen after being released by an Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-25 providing an air support to Ukrainian troops on the ground during the battle near Yampil, eastern Ukraine, amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Francisco Seco / AP / AP <strong>April 28:</strong> Locals remove debris from destroyed houses after a Russian rocket, hit by Ukraine's anti-aircraft system, stroke in a residencial area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. The strike came as parts of southern Ukraine prepare for a further advance by Russian forces who seek to strip the country of its seacoast.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP <strong>April 28:</strong> U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, center, reacts during his visit to Borodyanka, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Francisco Seco / AP / AP <strong>April 28:</strong> Clothes hung in a closet of a destroyed house after a Russian rocket, hit by Ukraine's anti-aircraft system, stroke in a residencial area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Yasuyoshi Chiba / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images <strong>April 27:</strong> Vitalii, right, 50 year-old, stays with his son Kiril, 2 year-old, on their bed in the bunker of Ostchem factory in Severodonetsk, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Emilio Morenatti / AP / AP <strong>April 27:</strong> Gravedigger Alexander, digs a grave at the cemetery of Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Felipe Dana / AP / AP <strong>April 27:</strong> An emergency worker is helped by locals to carry a man to an ambulance following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Leo Correa / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> Lilia stands next to a place where a bomb heavily damaged the basement of a residential building killing an 8-year-old girl, according to the building's residents, during a Russian attack Monday in Lyman, Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 27:</strong> Ukrainian servicemen install a machine gun on a tank during repairs after fighting Russian forces in the country's Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> A woman from the Luhansk Oblast cries while sitting on an evacuation train in Pokrovsk, in eastern Ukraine.

Efrem Lukatsky / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> A Soviet-era monument to the friendship between Ukraine and Russia that sits in central Kyiv is torn down amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Max Pshybyshevsky / AP / AP <strong>April 27:</strong> Men carry portraits of, from right, Valerya Glodan, 28, and her mother, Lyudmila Yavkina, 54, who were killed in their apartment by shelling with 3-month-old infant Kira Glodan, during a funeral ceremony at the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odessa, Ukraine.

Evgeniy Maloletka / AP / AP <strong>April 26:</strong> Medical workers treat Volodymyr Nikiforov, 40, injured by shelling near Barvenkove at a hospital in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine.

Alexey Furman / Getty Images / Getty Images <strong>April 26:</strong> A collapsed bridge in Rusaniv, Ukraine.