Axiom Brass perform Piazzolla's Suite from Maria de Buenos Aires
On a beautiful March evening, the Chicago-based Axiom Brass thrilled Chamber Music on the Fox's audience in Elgin. The theme of the night was Latin music, with a heavy dose of Astor Piazzolla.
But Piazzolla is best known for tango music and the bandoneon - a musical cousin of the accordion. So how does heavy metal - the brass family - fit in? Turns out the answer is quite well. Watch Axiom Brass trumpeter Dorival Puccini, Jr.'s arrangment of Piazzolla's Suite from Maria de Buenos Aires.