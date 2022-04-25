© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Twitter Board considering Musk's offer

Published April 25, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT

Just days after Twitter was considering a ‘poison pill’ that would keep Elon Musk from buying the company, its board is now seriously considering his $46.5 billion offer.

Obtaining commitments for the financing was a turning point for how the board viewed Musk’s bid of $54.20 a share.

The Atlantic’s staff writer Derek Thompson joins host Peter O’Dowd with the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.