Submit Questions for the 17th Congressional District Democratic Candidates Forum
The forum will be held at the Global Communications Center at Bradley University in Peoria.
Watch the forum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 on our Facebook Page.
WNIJ's Yvonne Boose will be one of the event's moderators.
Submit your questions for the candidates now at https://bit.ly/17thQuestions
The forum's cosponsors and partners include:
- WCBU
- WGLT
- League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria
- League of Women Voters of McLean County
- League of Women Voters of McDonough County
- League of Women Voters of Freeport
- League of Women Voters – Rock Island County
- League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford
- League of Women Voters Kewanee Area
- NAACP Peoria
- NAACP Bloomington-Normal
- NAACP Freeport
- WNIJ (DeKalb)
- WVIK (Quad Cities)
- Tri States Public Radio
- Bradley University’s Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service
- Illinois State University Center for Civic Engagement