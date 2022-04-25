© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Submit Questions for the 17th Congressional District Democratic Candidates Forum

Northern Public Radio
Published April 25, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
npr.brightspotcdn.com.jpg

The forum will be held at the Global Communications Center at Bradley University in Peoria.

Watch the forum at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3 on our Facebook Page.

WNIJ's Yvonne Boose will be one of the event's moderators.

Submit your questions for the candidates now at https://bit.ly/17thQuestions

The forum's cosponsors and partners include:

  • WCBU
  • WGLT
  • League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria
  • League of Women Voters of McLean County
  • League of Women Voters of McDonough County
  • League of Women Voters of Freeport
  • League of Women Voters – Rock Island County
  • League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford
  • League of Women Voters Kewanee Area
  • NAACP Peoria
  • NAACP Bloomington-Normal
  • NAACP Freeport
  • WNIJ (DeKalb)
  • WVIK (Quad Cities)
  • Tri States Public Radio
  • Bradley University’s Institute for Principled Leadership in Public Service
  • Illinois State University Center for Civic Engagement