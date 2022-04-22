Statewide: The difficult conversations about race

On this week's episode, we speak with a person conducting seminars to help understand the way racism is built into our society.

We also hear about a Ukrainian couple who fled their country and now live in the Midwest. And, the early history of legendary lawman Wyatt Earp, who was born in Illinois and spent time in Peoria. Those stories and more on Statewide.

This week:

* Eric Schmid brings us the story of a Ukrainian couple reunited with their son near St. Louis.

* Harvest Public Media's Dana Cronin reports on the dangers with toxic algae.

* Kristen Schorsch of WBEZ reports uninsured people can face huge medical bills, even at hospitals that provide massive discounts.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with Jeremy Allen, a doctoral student and instructor on race at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale. He conducts trainings for social workers and other professionals.

* Yvonne Boose with WNIJ tells us about an artist who uses his pen to tell unique stories, but it's not the type of format you might expect.

* Peter Medlin has details on two rural school districts looking to consolidate.

* Tim Shelley interviews Dr. Vicky Loberg, author of Peoria's Bad Habits, about the period of time Wyatt Earp spent in the city.

