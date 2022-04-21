Yard Act's latest is a 'knowingly hypocritical snapshot' of the times we live in

Yard Act formed in Leeds, England, in September 2019 when bassist Ryan Needham lived in singer James Smith's spare room. Less than 3 years later, the band released their debut album, The Overload, in January on Island Records. It quickly made a splash, debuting at No. 2 on the UK albums chart. Plus, Yard Act is one of NPR Music's "Slingshot Artists to Watch" for 2022. The band says The Overload is "a political record, but in the same way that all great observations of human nature are — a messy, complex, knowingly hypocritical snapshot of our current state of play."

Enjoy a mini-concert with Yard Act, starting with a live performance of "Dead Horse."

