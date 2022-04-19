Perspectiva: Las humanidades (The Humanities)

Las humanidades

¿Cuál es el valor de mi educación? Como estudiante de humanidades ésta siempre es una pregunta muy incómoda; además, es una pregunta muy frecuente. Es incómoda porque detrás de dicha pregunta hay un juicio negativo con respecto al estudio de las humanidades, como si estas no valieran y no llevaran a nada.

Sin embargo, el estudio de las humanidades me ha permitido acercarme a textos que de otra forma desconocería. Me ha permitido desarrollarme, en la medida en la que mis capacidades lo permiten, en una persona responsable. He aprendido a escuchar y aprender de los otros. Es decir, he empezado a desarrollar la virtud cívica por excelencia (de acuerdo al menos con Aristóteles), la prudencia, a través del estudio de las humanidades.

En un pasado no tan remoto, hubiera considerado dicho resultado inútil. De haber perseverado en dicha posición, me hubiera perdido de atender la riqueza de la condición humana. Si se me pregunta, hoy, ‘¿cuál es el valor de mi educación?’ contestaría de forma distinta la pregunta. Diría que me ha enseñado a ser persona con otras personas; a reconocer y agradecer la pluralidad humana.

Con esto busco invitar al estudio de las humanidades. Mi invitación se basa en mi experiencia, porque es indudable que han enriquecido mi vida y me han sensibilizado de una forma inesperada: soy otro, diferente, pero ya no me siento solo; soy otro con otros, porque reconozco el valor de la comunidad.

Soy Alberto Fernandez y ésta es mi perspectiva.

The Humanities

(What is the value of my education? As a student of the humanities this question is always uncomfortable; furthermore, it is also a very frequent question – as what I perceived as my future rapidly transforms into my present. It is an uncomfortable question because underlying it, is an assumed, specific notion of value – of what is worth pursuing in life, and what is not.

Nevertheless, studying humanities has allowed me to approach texts and works whose existence I would not have known otherwise. The humanities have allowed me, within the constraints of my capabilities, to become a more responsible person. In this sense, I have learned how to listen and I have learnt from others. That is, through the study of humanities, I have begun to develop a civic virtue par excellence, or as Aristotle termed it, prudence.

Some years ago, I would have considered such outcomes as useless or without value. If I had persevered in that opinion, I would have lost the opportunity to delve into the richness of the human condition. If today I were asked ‘what is the value of your education?’ I would answer differently. I would say that it has taught me how to understand myself as a person bound to other persons; that is, I’ve learned to value and appreciate the plurality of what it means to be human.

With these observations, I am not mandating the study of the humanities. That is a private and personal decision. I want to express how they have enriched my life and made me more sensitive and aware in an unexpected way: they’ve helped me realize and value my difference or particularity among the differences and particularities of others.)

I am Alberto Fernandez and this is my perspective.

