Why MIT is bringing back standardized tests for admissions

More than three-quarters of four-year colleges and universities no longer require students to take the SAT or the ACT. But the Massachusetts Institute of Technology recently announced that it is heading in a different direction and bringing back testing requirements.

Stu Schmill, MIT’s dean of admissions and student financial services, explains the decision.

