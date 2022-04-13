When a Ukrainian boy fled Kyiv, he left behind his Lego collection

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Eleven-year-old Andrii Sidorov of Kyiv was forced to leave behind his prized collection of Legos when he fled to Ireland. He was safe there. But Andrii's father tells The Washington Post his son felt lost. So his father posted on Facebook, asking people for any Legos they could spare. Within a day, they were flooded with packages from strangers as far away as Australia. Andrii now has more Legos than he did in Ukraine, making a difference far from home.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.