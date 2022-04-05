One sister city helping another

The mayor of a Ukraine city reached out to the mayor of another city for help during its time of crisis. Four organizations have come together to fulfill the request.

The City of Rockford, the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and Kids around the World is answering the call of Brovary, Ukraine’s mayor Ihor Sapozhko. These organizations have raised over $160,000 dollars to help Rockford’s sister city.

Jennifer Smith is the engagement director for the CFNIL. She said the funds are being used for things like generators, folding beds, and medicines.

“And as of today, diesel generators have been purchased and delivered as well as pallets worth of medical supplies," she said, "which included some medicines that will supply the field hospitals and Brovary.”

Smith said sometimes people think things happening across the world are out of their hands.

“This is a way to give to our sister cities who -- friends that we have halfway across the world that you will never meet but you are meeting immediate lifesaving needs," she said.

Funds are being used to supply generators, medical supplies, food, and bedding. Those interested in giving can do so online at cfnil.org or kidsaroundtheworld.com.

Rockford, Illinois became the sister city of Brovary, Ukraine in 1995.