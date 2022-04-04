Watch live sets by Amythyst Kiah, Lizzie No, Keb' Mo' and Devon Gilfillian

To celebrate World Cafe's 30th anniversary, watch live concerts with Amythyst Kiah, Lizzie No, Devon Gilfillian and Keb' Mo' from Nashville's National Museum of African American Music. Produced by WMOT and WXPN, check out the schedule for the live video webcast below. Starting Tuesday and Wednesday, the concerts will stream here and on NPR Live Sessions. Don't miss it!

All set times are in CT:

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

7:30 p.m.: Amythyst Kiah

8:45 p.m.: Lizzie No

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

7:30 p.m.: Keb' Mo'

8:45 p.m.: Devon Gilfillian

