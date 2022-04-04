Ultramarathoner with autism accomplishes his 100-mile goal

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. When Zach Bates graduated high school last May, he wanted to make plans not about college or a job; he wanted to run an ultramarathon. And earlier this year, he did. It took just over 28 hours for Zach to complete a 100-mile course, becoming the youngest person ever to finish the rugged Arizona circuit known as the Coldwater Rumble. Zach, by the way, was diagnosed with autism at age 4. His next goal, a 250-mile race at 50,000 feet of elevation. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.