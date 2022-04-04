One year on, striking Alabama miners vow to hold out 'one day longer' than Warrior Met Coal

It’s been more than a year since miners in Alabama went on strike against Warrior Met Coal. With the support of the United Mine Workers of America, they’re calling on the company to restore the pay and benefits that miners gave up in 2016, when the mines were in danger of shutting down.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Stephan Bisaha, the wealth and poverty reporter for the Gulf States Newsroom.

