Russia looks for ways around global aviation sanctions

Russia’s war in Ukraine has put the country’s aviation industry in a tough spot.

International flights are restricted and Western sanctions limit sales of new planes or parts to Russia. Meanwhile, hundreds of leased jets from Western companies are stranded in Russia with little prospect of getting them back.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Scott Tong to explain.

