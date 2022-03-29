© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The 2022 midterms are underway. Here's the calendar of primary elections

By Benjamin Swasey
Published March 29, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT
In this May 21, 2019, file photo, "I Voted Today" stickers are displayed at a polling place in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke
/
AP

Updated March 31, 2022 at 1:56 PM ET

The first midterm election of a president's tenure historically favors the party out of power. In 2022, that's the Republican Party. Democrats, meanwhile, will this year defend their narrow congressional control, along with key governorships.

Ahead of November's general election, the major parties are picking their nominees. And currently, we're in a bit of a lull in the 2022 primary calendar.

After Texas kicked off the midterms early this month, the next contests are in May, when voters in a number of states cast primary ballots.

Challenges to newly drawn maps after redistricting have somewhat scrambled the calendar. North Carolina's contests were moved from March to May, for instance, and Ohio has been dealing with uncertainties over its primary plans.

Here's the primary calendar as of now, per the National Conference of State Legislatures and NPR reporting:

May

Tuesday, May 3

  • Indiana

  • Ohio

    • Tuesday, May 10

  • Nebraska

  • West Virginia

    • Tuesday, May 17

  • Idaho

  • Kentucky

  • Oregon

  • Pennsylvania

  • North Carolina

    • Tuesday, May 24

  • Alabama

  • Arkansas

  • Georgia

  • Texas (runoffs)

    • June

    Tuesday, June 7

  • California

  • Iowa

  • Mississippi

  • Montana

  • New Jersey

  • New Mexico

  • South Dakota

    • Tuesday, June 14

  • Maine

  • Nevada

  • North Dakota

  • South Carolina

    • Tuesday, June 21

  • Virginia

  • Alabama (runoffs if needed)

  • Arkansas (runoffs if needed)

  • Georgia (runoffs if needed)

    • Tuesday, June 28

  • Colorado

  • Illinois

  • New York

  • Oklahoma

  • Utah

  • Mississippi (runoffs if needed)

  • South Carolina (runoffs if needed)

    • July

    Tuesday, July 19

  • Maryland

    • Tuesday, July 26

  • North Carolina (runoffs if needed)

    • August

    Tuesday, August 2

  • Arizona

  • Kansas

  • Michigan

  • Missouri

  • Washington

    • Thursday, August 4

  • Tennessee

    • Tuesday, August 9

  • Connecticut

  • Minnesota

  • Wisconsin

  • Vermont

    • Saturday, August 13

  • Hawaii

    • Tuesday, August 16

  • Alaska

  • Wyoming

  • South Dakota (runoffs if needed)

    • Tuesday, August 23

  • Florida

  • Oklahoma (runoffs if needed)

    • September

    Tuesday, September 6

  • Massachusetts

    • Tuesday, September 13

  • Delaware

  • New Hampshire

  • Rhode Island

    • November

    Tuesday, November 8

  • Election Day

  • Louisiana (open primaries)

    • December

    Saturday, December 10

  • Louisiana (runoffs if needed)

    • Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Tags

    NPR
    Benjamin Swasey
    Ben Swasey is an editor on the Washington Desk who mostly covers politics and voting.
    See stories by Benjamin Swasey