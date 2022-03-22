© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Banned books are finding a new home at a tiny library on an island

Published March 22, 2022 at 5:20 AM CDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Banned books are finding a new home in a tiny library on an island. Residents of Matinicus, just off the coast of Maine, are pushing back on the book-banning efforts that are sweeping the country. They've made it their mission to stock their library shelves with the very books that are being censored elsewhere. One resident tells the local news, quote, "if you don't want it in your library, we want it in ours." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.