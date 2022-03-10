Voices of Belonging - A Belonging Collaborative Art Exhibit

Our community is engaged in an important effort to create a community of belonging. This exhibit is intended to continue to illustrate belonging through personal stories and reflection. You are invited to listen and learn about belonging from the context of your fellow community members. You are encouraged to reflect on your personal perspective of belonging and the realities for our community as you move through the exhibit.

11 local participants self-selected to participate in recorded interviews collected at community events. They were asked to share their understanding and experiences of belonging. Participants were not provided information in advance. These are their extemporaneous thoughts given in their own voice captured by WNIJ journalists. Additional participants are included to provide deeper context and a historical appreciation of belonging.

To move through the exhibit, use your cellphone or smart device to scan the QR code on each panel and listen to the recording. A reflection question is provided for your consideration. Please be respectful of your surroundings and use headphones if needed. Disposable headphones are available. If you do not have a smart device or cell phone that can read QR codes, MP3 players with all the audio recordings are available to use to experience the exhibit.

Photos and quotes are provided of each participant. The quotes are not meant to summarize the interview, but to draw your attention to aspects of belonging through personal experiences. At the close of the exhibit, you are invited to further reflect on belonging and share your belonging story.

Thank you to all our Belonging partners:

City of DeKalb

FSA

DCCF

Target

John Deere

NIU

Northern Public Radio

Belonging Council