Poetically Yours Ep. 82 - After darkness comes light

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week features Judy Cummings.

Cummings lives in Loves Park, Illinois. She’s taught high school English and creative writing and developed a family literacy program for a refugee resettlement center. She also worked as an editor, all while raising a family. After moving to Rockford, she continued to teach English as a second language at Rock Valley College and worked as a reading specialist at Spectrum Progressive School. Her abiding love for the natural world is her inspiration for reading, writing, and teaching poetry. She deeply treasures the northern Illinois prairie ecosystem and hopes that mankind will take the necessary steps to ensure the survival of all remaining species.

Cummings wrote this poem to address the darkness around us in nature during the wintertime as well as the dark places inside of us, especially during the pandemic.

Winter 2022

To the world in winter

death seems everywhere.

Brown cornstalks rattle

like skeletons in a deserted field.

Swirling snows

conjure ghastly images

twin specters:

fear and despair.

Yet beyond sight,

buried beneath icy soil,

Spring flowers lie sleeping;

Hope pauses.

Soon snows will thaw

Boots will sink down into the black clay,

daffodils will shake off their slumbers,

mirroring the sun's light,

trumpeting in a better day.

Until the time

when humanity

tilts toward the light

and love streams forth

from hearts now frozen

we must remain rooted,

bravely delving

the deep, dank, darkness

of our very own souls.