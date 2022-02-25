Statewide: The House That Madigan Built

A new book examines how former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan rose to power and how he used it to remain in control for decades. The author, an investigative reporter for the Chicago Tribune, delves into major moments in Madigan's career and the scandals that led to his exit.

And a western Illinois sailor killed in 1941 is finally coming home.

Those stories and more on Statewide.

This week:

* Shahla Farzan reports on warmer winters and what that has meant for farmers.

* Peter Medlin continues his series on lead in water supplies by looking at a statewide effort to help children exposed to high levels of lead.

University of Illinois Press /

* Jane Carlson has the story of a man from western Illinois who died aboard an aircraft carrier at Pearl Harbor. His remains have been recovered.

* Chicago Tribune investigative reporter Ray Long joins us to talk about his new book "The House That Madigan Built: The Record Run of Illinois' Velvet Hammer."

* We speak with co-author of the C.T. Vivian memoir "It's In The Action" to learn more about the civil rights icon.

* A woman learns about her family's history in helping bring blues music to Chicago.

