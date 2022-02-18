Poetically Yours Ep. 81 'Now hum again with me'

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week we feature WNIJ Perspective contributor Rick Brooks.

Brooks is a retired outreach program manager. He worked at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He now lives in Princeton, Illinois and is a graduate of Beloit College.

This poem “This Moment We Are” was first presented at a "family gathering" of an entire village in the island country of Sri Lanka. Brooks says they had spent three days building a road to their rice fields. After hearing hundreds of children, young people and adults singing together around a bonfire, he asked them all to hum with him, which they did. Once he began reciting the poem, he had to pause after each phrase so it could be translated from English to Sinhala, which was a gift he had not anticipated.

This

is the sound of life.

You are my daughters and sons

my father's voice

You are my mother's heart

my brothers' laugh

my sisters' song

the child's crying.

This

is the taste of life

the sweetness of the fruit

and the bitterness

the pure water

the aroma and flavors

of the universe

This

is the touch of life.

Our father's shoulders

a mother's arms

a neighbor's hands

a friend's embrace.

This

is our thirst for life.

The lotus reaches for the light

The child wakes up and smiles

A village shares its hope

A mother brings her newborn to life.

This

is the welcome to the day

the dance of life

that baby's steps

the woman's long walk

to the well.

These

are the messages of life.

(Now hum again with me)

This

was and will be

the blood of our hearts

our bodies, weary from common labor

but stronger because of

the never ending gift.

This

sound; your voices

we share

This

food and these memories

and this communion

that all might know

we are not in

This

alone.

--Rick Brooks, at Bopagama, Sri Lanka