Statewide: What shaped Lincoln's views on race?

As Lincoln's birthday approaches, we hear from the author of a new book examining the relationships and acquaintances that eventually led to emancipation. Some of those occurred here in Illinois, before Lincoln ever stepped foot in the White House.

We also bring you a conversation with the new U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois. He's the first Black individual to hold that office.

Those stories and more on this week's Statewide.

* Susie An has details on changes that could provide some relief to students with severe mental health and behavioral issues.

* Research suggests breast milk from vaccinated mothers offers babies some protection against the coronavirus. Darian Benson of Side Effects Public Media reports some parents are seeking out donated breast milk to help their children.

* Yvonne Boose with WNIJ tells us about a southern Wisconsin film festival that will showcase movies from southeast Asia.

* Harvest Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert reports why some communities rejected federal aid during the pandemic.



* Randy Eccles speaks with Lincoln historian Michael Burlingame about his new boom "The Black People's President."

* Edith Brady Lunny interviews the new U.S. Attorney for the Central District. Greg Harris is a career federal prosecutor. He discusses his goals and the importance of being the first Black person to hold the office.

