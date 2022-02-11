Poetically Yours Ep. 80 - A nagging love

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week we highlight Giulyana Gamero.

Gamero,17, is from Rockford, Illinois. Writing and creating is her passion. Her fiction stories and poems center around self-expression and identity. She received an honorable mention in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, is attending an Afro-futurism poetry workshop hosted by Carnegie Hall, and her poems are published in the Young American Poetry Digest.

A fantasy lover, Gamero has an adoration for otherworldly works and expresses it in her art and literature. She thrives on experiencing the world and learning from other artists.

She wants to attend a college in New York, where she can focus on the performing arts.

Recently, Gamero was appointed the City of Rockford’s second youth poet laureate.

Today she shares her artistic talent in her poem “A Tapeworm Named Sin.”

Big viridescence, you’ve a jaw so large and teeth so sharp

Fangs like constrictors, tighten up—

A corset’s lace.

You digest all my eyes witness,

You take charge in

Far over my head situations.

You’re the main on the reigns that crash my train of thought.

Scurry like rats all over my body,

Is the neuroticism delectable?

Big viridescence, You swarm and sting—

We’re a hive mind with that ballad you sing.

Persuading me so like molasses so slow—

You’re coquettish in all the wrong ways.

You chew through me, you’re a ravenous flame.

You’re an arsonist daydream and their vengeful remains.

And I’m swimming in your blaze, I’m swimming in your blaze.

You’ve a lot of nerve to come back.

You’ve a lot of nerve to show your face.

The last remnants of you still left behind their trace.

Big viridescence,

Why do you malnourish me so?

You’re a tapeworm, insatiable,

With no means to slow.

I think you love me

I can’t find myself to feel the same.