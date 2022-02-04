Poetically Yours Ep. 79 - Witnessing something terrible

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. Today we feature Jon McGinty.

McGinty, 79, lives on a 40-acre farm near Pecatonica, Illinois with his wife Kathy. He describes himself as a “recovering elementary schoolteacher,” although he retired from that profession more than 36 years ago. Since then, he has established a second career as a writer/photographer, and currently writes feature articles for Northwest Quarterly Magazine. Occasionally he writes poems.

One of the poems he penned is called “Housefire.” In this poem, he plays around with words by stringing some of them together.

Gleaming yellowchrome pumper parkangles

Across shiny strobewet street

Dirty canvashose tentacles throb from

Yellow hydrant into firefighter arms

That struggleaim whitewater stream

Onto weatlherwhite siding as

Orangetongues lick inkyblack smokeclouds

Noisy steam erupts into charscatters

Onto soggy lawn below

Heavy footsteps within accompany

Woodcrack glass-shatter sounds of

Fireaxe seeking hidden sparks

Anxiousfaced neighborcrowd surrounds

Busy spectacle from curbside corners

Buzzing with witnesswords

Oneup herefirst sawmost gossip

Couldhavebeen worse

Couldhavebeen us talk

Two tearstained kidfaces emerge from ambulance

Push through strangercrowd

Terroreyes seeking momsafety hugs

Livecamera makeupmedia jockey for

Videoangle interviews

Fully involved suspicious origin

Total loss

Blackclad firefighter removes heavyhat canvascoat

Revealing redsuspender moustache

Kneels into hosecoupling leakstream

Bathing curlymat sweatbrow in

Forgiving cool

Upstairs window shatterscatters outward

Spilling family lifestuff for strangereyes

Charred blanket broken bookcase

Splashtump onto mudyard

Tennnisshoe puddlesplashes into gutterstream

Waterfloats slowly to sewercorner

And is gone