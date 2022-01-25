Conductor Yaniv Attar finds his musical voice through the orchestra

Israeli-born Conductor Yaniv Attar is one of ten finalists for the position of Rockford Symphony Orchestra Music Director. He recently led the RSO through a concert including Tchaikovsky's Fourth Symphony, Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez featuring guitarist Daniel Bolshoy, and Marquez's Danzon No. 2.

Attar sat down with WNIU Encore! host Eric Hradecky to share his musical upbringing as well as talk us through the featured pieces. Listen to that conversation, and stay tuned as we bring you conversations with all the candidates throughout 2022.

