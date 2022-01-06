Teaching with comics & children's books | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! We’ve got all of the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with brand-new segments -- now in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ the last Friday of each month at 11 a.m. You can also listen right here, right now!

In this episode, we’re talking with two educators! We're revisiting a few of our favorite chats from 2021 and they've got a common theme: fun!

Our first interview is with art teacher & comic book author Marcel Walker! He’s an artist and co-creator of the educational comic series “CHUTZ-POW! Superheroes of the Holocaust.” Then we talked with Rheon Gibson -- a DeKalb elementary school principal, former school counselor & author of the children's book series "Dizz Wizz."

We’re bringing you more education stories and, as promised, a brand-new segment – classroom correspondent! Rockford teacher Erik Czerwin returns every episode to document how it feels to go through a school year -- especially one as weird as this one.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.

