Poetically Yours Ep. 74 - What a wonder

Welcome to Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This week’s segment features Susan Schubert.

Schubert is a member of A-Town Poetics in Aurora. She is a published author with two memoirs available on Amazon. They are “The Way I Remember It: A Memoir of a Trip to Europe 1971” and “My Place of Dreams: A Love Story.”

Schubert has won accolades for her short stories and photographs.

Some of her poems are published in the Kane County Chronicle newspaper and anthologies by Fox Valley Writers. Her poem “Aurora” is on a mural in downtown Aurora.

Schubert lives in St. Charles, Illinois and sings in a jazz trio around the area. Here’s her poem “The Milky Way.”

I just saw the Milky Way.

What magnificence

in the heavens above!

Years have past since I first gazed at it,

so vast, so wide.

The whole of the sky,

filled with millions of stars.

I just saw the Milky Way.

Lightning bugs at the verge of summer,

hover in the trees, the edges of fields.

There is a satellite,

too high up to be an airplane.

I sit there looking up,

watching it flit across the sky.

I wonder if they can see me,

a little speck of heat.

I wasn't going to get up,

the bed so cozy and warm.

I am in the place called Dark Skies,

where I can see every star.

I push myself to do things differently,

like I used to when life was young.

Gazing at the Milky Way,

in the middle of the night,

at my home away from home.

My island life,

on summer vacation.