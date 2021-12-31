© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Reporting from in and around Illinois.Listen to Statewide on WNIJ Saturdays 6-7 a.m. and Sundays 6-7 p.m.

Statewide: The struggle to get kids to school

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published December 31, 2021 at 4:00 AM CST

This week, we ride along with a school bus driver to find out how a difficult job is even harder to do amid a shortage of those willing to transport kids.

Also, we revisit the series Big Ag U to learn about the cozy relationship some big corporations have with universities, especially within agriculture departments.

We also hear a story of loss during the AIDS epidemic. Those stories and more on this episode.

