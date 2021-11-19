Statewide: A doctor's view of the AIDS crisis

A doctor, who is gay, was on the front lines of the AIDS crisis in the 80's and 90's. He tells about a feeling of helplessness as patients battled a disease without hope. It's part of our AIDS at 40 series.

We also hear from parents as they consider COVID vaccinations for their younger children.

Those stories and more on this week's Statewide.

* We preview a series on corporate influence within agriculture departments at public universities in the Midwest.

* WSIU's Kevin Boucher reports on how Southern Illinois University in Carbondale will use a wet lab grant.

* Yvonne Boose has the story of a musician ready to close his music repair shop and focus on a different type of art.

* Michelle O'Neill with WVIK tells us about the completion of a major bridge project over the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities.

* Maureen McKinney interviews Dr. Ross Slotten, a Chicago physician who began treating patients in the early days of the AIDS epidemic. It's part of our AIDS at 40 series.

* WGLT's Sarah Nardi talks with some parents in Bloomington-Normal about the decision whether to get their young children vaccinated against COVID-19.

* Charlie Schlenker interviews Dr. Mike Cruz of OSF Healthcare about the future of the current pandemic and the impact on the healthcare industry.

* Rich Egger discusses Amtrak with a national board member and former Illinois mayor.

