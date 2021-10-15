Statewide: Protesting to save the trees; Race and economic development

Economic investment, and the jobs that follow, tends to happen in predominantly white communities. The opposite is true in Black neighborhoods. On this episode, we examine what's behind the disparity.

Also, we revisit a protest in the Shawnee National Forest that occurred 30 years ago. And what is the best message to get someone to take the COVID-19 vaccine?

Those stories and more on Statewide.

This week:

* An analysis of census data in Chicago shows uneven population growth. It's widened the gap between Black and white neighborhoods and economic investment.

* Patrick Smith explains a new state law that bars police from lying to juveniles during interrogations.

* WCBU's Tim Shelley talks with a master distiller about what goes into the whiskey making process.

* Christine Herman interviews Crystal Son with Civis Analytics about a survey to determine the best way to convince the unvaccinated to get the COVID shot.

* Eric Stock visits with Dan Taube, interim chief security officer at Illinois State University, about how the pandemic has made the workplace less safe from online threats.

* Herb Trix talks with the author of a new book on NCAA Division 3 nicknames and mascots.

* Mariah Woelfel has the scoop on a smelly story about leaky garbage trucks.

* Harvest Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert tells us how more Midwest farmers are taking to rowing peas and beans.

* Brian Moline sits down with reporter Dana Cronin to find out more about some now-extinct species in Illinois.

* Kevin Boucher with WSIU reports on a new film that chronicles an environmental protest in the early 90's.

Copyright 2021 NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS. To see more, visit NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS.