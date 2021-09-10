Statewide: The Aftermath of 9/11

As we remember the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, there have been a lot of changes since that day. Security measures, especially at government buildings, have greatly increased. The 20th anniversary can also bring up some difficult emotions. We discuss that and more on this week's Statewide.

* Sean Crawford talks with Henry Haupt of the Illinois Secretary of State's Office about security changes at the Illinois Capitol Complex since 9/11.

* Muslim Americans have faced harassment and discrimination since the attacks. But for some who were too young to remember, they've had to be taught about what happened that day. We revisit a report about a school that tried to help students understand.

* WSIU's Kevin Boucher speaks with Paul Copeland, an Air Force veteran and coordinator of Veteran's Services at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Copeland talks about the effect the anniversary of 9/11 and the recent pullout from Afghanistan is impacting vets.

* Ryan Denham interviews Mount Hope/Funks Grove Fire Protection District Chief Ryan Fulk about challenges facing rural responders.

* WNIJ's JuanPablo Ramirez Franco has the story of how officials are monitoring the Rock River for contamination following a chemical fire this summer.

* Eric Schmid explains how environmentalists on both sides of the Mississippi River and joining forces to push their goals.

* WBEZ's Susie An explains how some parents want more options for remote learning at their children's schools.

* We listen back to former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III reading his father's essay. The younger Stevenson died this week.

* Maureen McKinney talks to people on different sides of the abortion debate: Peter Breen with the Thomas More Society and Jennifer Welch, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood of Illinois. They discuss the new Texas law that greatly restricts abortions in that state and what it could mean in Illinois.