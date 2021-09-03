Statewide: Nurse Burnout Amid The Pandemic

Nursing has always been a stressful job. But COVID-19 has made it worse for many as ICU's fill up. One nurse said it has been like walking into a mass casualty event every day. The pandemic has led many to consider leaving the field.

While health officials tout the benefits of the COVID vaccine, a lot of people have delayed getting the shots. We hear from some who have only recently decided to get vaccinated.

Those stories and more on this week's Statewide.

* Eric Stock of WGLT talks with people who waited months before getting the COVID-19 vaccine and hear what changed for them.

* Natalie Krebs of Side Effects Public Media hears from nurses who are facing burnout during the ongoing pandemic.

* Steph Whiteside reports on training to help nurses deal with the pressures of the job.

* A major energy package remains tied up at the Illinois statehouse. Among the issues is an effort to keep open two nuclear power plants. Peter Medlin with WNIJ has details on the communities trying to save those facilities.

* Tim Shelley of WCBU speaks with Omer Ossman, Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary, about the future of autonomous and electric vehicles.

* Yvonne Boose takes us to Aurora for an arts celebration that has found its way back home.

* KWMU's Wayne Pratt hears from an alternative rock star and a women's wrestling champion who have helped bring pro wrestling back to a familiar spot in St. Louis.

* Susie An of WBEZ examines the mental health crisis among young people, especially as school has resumed for many.

* Christine Herman with Illinois Newsroom talks with an epidemiologist about the University of Illinois' saliva-based coronavirus test, now used by nearly a quarter of Illinois school districts.

