Statewide: Living With The Trauma Of Gun Violence

This week, the discussion about gun violence usually focuses on those who are killed. But for survivors, it's difficult to get over what happened to them. We hear from one victim who says his life was forever changed when he was shot.

We also talk with residents who trying to digest the latest data about the coronavirus and vaccines.

Those stories and more on this episode of Statewide.

Our lineup:

* Patrick Smith reports how victims of gun violence who survive are often marked for life.

* Illinois Newsroom journalist Vivian La updates us on an effort to end what some call "permanent punishments" for convicted felons.

* Side Effects Public Media's Farah Yousry takes us to a urban garden providing a social outlet for young people.

* Seth Bodine with Harvest Public Media examines the complications with bringing broadband service to rural areas.

* Shahla Farzan of St. Louis Public Radio talks with a pediatrician about the risks for unvaccinated children.

* WBEZ's Linda Lutton talks with residents about new information regarding the Delta variant and whether or not it has changed their behavior.

* Adriana Cardona Maguigad catches up with some teachers to see how they are recharging after a difficult year.

* Michelle O'Neill with WVIK explains a start-up company's partnership with Augustana College to offer transfer students five year's of guaranteed income after graduation.

* WGLT's Charlie Schlenker visits with Bloomington attorney and Lincoln scholar Guy Fraker, who recently donated a letter from Lincoln to the presidential library in Springfield.

* Sean Crawford interviews author Tara McClellan McAndrew about how Illinois became a state. Turns out, there was some deception involved.

