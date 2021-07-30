Statewide: New Weather Warning Unveiled; From Vaccine Skeptic To Supporter

This week, we hear from a woman who questioned the need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Then, she got sick. What she says now.

We'll also talk with some contact tracers about the difficulty in doing that job over the past year.

And, the National Weather Service is launching a new weather alert category.

Those stories and more on Statewide.

Our lineup:

* WNIJ's Peter Medlin visits with contact tracers in northern Illinois.

* Tim Shelley reports on a woman who was a COVID skeptic until she contracted the disease.

* Sean Crawford speaks with Chris Miller of the National Weather Service at Lincoln about a new severe thunderstorm warning for the most destructive storms.

* TriStates Public Radio's Rich Egger talks to the new Knox College president.

* Christine Herman interviews Josh Gottlieb, an economist at the University of Chicago, about a study exploring the challenges doctors face when trying to get Medicaid reimbursements.

* Derek Cantu reports on efforts to allow people to take illegal drugs under medical supervision.

* Steve Tarter with WCBU introduces us to some postcard collectors.

* Seth Bodine of Harvest Public Media explains a surprising way some states are using to control feral hogs.

* Jonathon Ahl has the story of how forest floors can provide opportunities for agriculture.

* Michael Puente of WBEZ tells us about a climate action plan in the Chicago area.

