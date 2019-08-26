The Papers Of Abraham Lincoln; Will New Gambling Law Give Horse Tracks A Boost?

A project based at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library seeks out documents written by the 16th president. Discovering the items is only part of the work being done. The Papers of Abraham Lincoln is in the process of making all of the finds available online. We talk with the director.

Also, a new gambling expansion law will allow horse tracks to look more like casinos, with slot machines and other games being offered. Is it enough to boost the sagging industry?

That and more on this episode of Statewide.

* Melba Lara of WBEZ speaks with political reporters Dave McKinney and Tony Arnold about an audit of the Illinois House Speaker's office that found harassment and bullying part of the workplace culture.

* Dusty Rhodes has our Illinois Issues report examining why some special education students are sent out of state - at taxpayer expense.

* Peter Medlin of WNIJ examines the rise of dual credit and advanced placement classes in high schools.

* Mariah Woulfel of WBEZ reports on an idea to prevent the spread of invasive Asian Carp into the Great Lakes. It involves sound underwater.

* Amy Mayer of Harvest Public Media tells us how farmers use crop scouting to determine threats to their fields.

* Guy Stephens with WNIJ talks with Winnebago County Sheriff's Department Canine Unit Director Sergeant Nick Cunningham about the new recreational marijuana law and what it means for his work.

* Lee Gaines with Illinois Newsroom reports how an Illinois school district used a little known state law to help two homeless families.

* Sean Crawford interviews Papers of Abraham Lincoln Director Daniel Worthington about the project -- what's been accomplished and what's to come.

* Eric Schmid of KWMU visits the Fairmount Park race track to find out what a new state law expanding gambling options at that site and other racing venues could mean for the industry.

Statewide for the week of August 23, 2019Listen to Statewide across Illinois:

Bloomington/Normal – WGLT 89.1 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon)

Carbondale – WSIU 91.9 (Sundays 6-7 a.m.)

Mount Vernon - WVSI 88.9 (Sundays 6-7 a.m.)

Olney - WUSI 90.3 (Sundays 6-7 a.m.)

Rockford/DeKalb – WNIJ 89.5 (Saturdays 6-7 a.m., Sundays 6-7 p.m.)

Springfield/Decatur - WUIS 91.9 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 11 p.m. - Midnight, Saturdays 9-10 a.m.)

Peoria – WCBU 89.9 (Fridays 6-7 p.m.)

Pittsfield - WIPA 89.3 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 11 p.m. - Midnight, Saturdays 9-10 a.m.)

Urbana/Champaign – WILL 580 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 7-8 p.m.)

