Remembering Congressman Paul Findley; The Debate Over Active Shooter Drills In Schools

Former Illinois congressman Paul Findley passed away this month. He was 98. Findley served 22 years in the U.S. House. We look back at his career - his successes and controversies.

Also, this week we find out why some say a new requirement that students participate in active shooter drills could be doing more harm than good.

And, a group of students in western Illinois are getting involved to get improvements made on a dangerous stretch of highway.

That and more on this episode of Statewide.

* In 2013, Congressman Paul Findley of Jacksonville sat down for an interview with the Oral History Project at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library. Sean Crawford talks with Director Mark DePue, who conducted the interview.

* Guy Stephens has a conversation with Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross about challenges she sees with the new recreational marijuana law.

* Lee Gaines of Illinois Newsroom finds out why some are concerned about a new state law requiring schools conduct active shooter drills.

* Brian Mackey gives an update on how the State of Illinois is progressing with its "Budgeting for Results" plan.

* Daisy Contreras learns some residents in a Springfield neighborhood are upset with a proposal to create a new Center for Health and Housing to help the homeless.

* Amy Mayer with Harvest Public Media reports from Iowa where presidential hopefuls are spreading out across the state and agriculture issues are on the front burner.

* Benjy Jeffords has our Illinois Issues piece looking at efforts in Carbondale to prepare for the next census.

* Christine Herman sits down with University of Illinois social work professor Karen Tabb about new screenings for pregnant women to detect depression. She points out the screenings might miss those with suicidal thoughts.

* Rich Egger has more on efforts to improve a deadly stretch of highway in western Illinois and how some students are helping lead the charge.

Statewide for the week of August 16, 2019Listen to Statewide across Illinois:

