Problems With The Pre-Trial Justice System; Drawing Inspiration From A More Than Century-Old Diary

This week, we learn how thousands are kept in Illinois jails awaiting trial simply because they can't afford bail. The Illinois Supreme Court is expected to make recommendations to improve the situation later this year.

Also, singer-songwriter Tom Irwin used an 1890's diary of a man who lived in central Illinois to develop his "Sangamon Songs" album. Now, there's a play based on the man's life.

That and more on this episode of Statewide.

* Daisy Contreras talks with Sharlyn Grace of the Chicago Community Bond Fund about pre-trial justice and the impact on low income individuals.

* Rich Egger of TriStates Public Radio speaks with Doug Freed, Western Illinois University's new Director of Undergraduate Admissions and Enrollment Services. His role is to turn around the student decline on the Macomb campus.

* Retired State Climatologist Jim Angel gives his thoughts on what is needed to fight Midwest flooding.

* Michelle O'Neill of WVIK has more on the findings of a report about a Davenport, Iowa flood wall failure.

* Tim Shelley of WCBU tells how some gun dealers are upset over a new state law, which they say will drive many out of business.

* Sam Dunklau sits down with musician Tom Irwin and playwright John Arden about the new play based on the life and times of Harry Glen Ludlam.

* Daisy Contreras travels to Beardstown in Cass County to learn how the small community with a growing immigrant population is preparing for next year's census.

* Chase Cavanaugh of WNIJ reports on concerns over gambling addiction as the state prepares to launch more casinos.

* Patrick Smith of WBEZ finds out how the state could save millions and also help former inmates when they get out of prison.

Statewide for the week of August 2, 2019

