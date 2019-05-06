Statewide: The State Of Cannabis - A Recap

With Illinois lawmakers negotiating over a plan to make recreational marijuana use legal, public radio stations throughout the state focused on the issue. Reporters delved into various angles and points of view. The result was the series The State of Cannabis, which aired throughout Illinois this past week.

On this special episode of Statewide, we highlight that reporting.

What you'll hear:

* The view of marijuana as an alternative to opioids.

* A visit to a central Illinois dispensary.

* How attitudes toward marijuana are changing.

* The push to have people of color involved in the industry.

* How agriculture could benefit from legal marijuana.

* An update in legislation that is expected to be considered this month.

That and more on Statewide.

Statewide for the week of May 3, 2019

Statewide, which brings you reports and conversations from in and around Illinois, is a production of NPR Illinois with help from other Illinois public radio stations. Find all our episodes online at Statewideshow.com

