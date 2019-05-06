© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Statewide-4c-blue-1400x1400_0_0.png
Statewide
Reporting from in and around Illinois.Listen to Statewide on WNIJ Saturdays 6-7 a.m. and Sundays 6-7 p.m.

Statewide: The State Of Cannabis - A Recap

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published May 2, 2019 at 2:24 PM CDT
Statewide-4c-blue-1400x1400_0_3.png

With Illinois lawmakers negotiating over a plan to make recreational marijuana use legal, public radio stations throughout the state focused on the issue.  Reporters delved into various angles and points of view.  The result was the series The State of Cannabis, which aired throughout Illinois this past week.

On this special episode of Statewide, we highlight that reporting.

What you'll hear:

* The view of marijuana as an alternative to opioids.

* A visit to a central Illinois dispensary.

* How attitudes toward marijuana are changing.

* The push to have people of color involved in the industry.

* How agriculture could benefit from legal marijuana.

* An update in legislation that is expected to be considered this month.

That and more on Statewide.

Statewide for the week of May 3, 2019

Statewide, which brings you reports and conversations from in and around Illinois, is a production of NPR Illinois with help from other Illinois public radio stations.  Find all our episodes online at Statewideshow.com 

Listen to Statewide across Illinois: 

  • Bloomington/Normal – WGLT 89.1 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon)
  • Carbondale – WSIU 91.9 (Sundays 6-7 a.m.)
  • Mount Vernon - WVSI 88.9 (Sundays 6-7 a.m.)
  • Olney - WUSI 90.3 (Sundays 6-7 a.m.)
  • Rockford/DeKalb – WNIJ 89.5 (Saturdays 6-7 a.m., Sundays 6-7 p.m.)
  • Springfield/Decatur - WUIS 91.9 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 11 p.m. - Midnight, Saturdays 9-10 a.m.)
  • Peoria – WCBU 89.9 (Fridays 6-7 p.m.)
  • Pittsfield - WIPA 89.3 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 11 p.m. - Midnight, Saturdays 9-10 a.m.)
  • Urbana/Champaign – WILL 580 (Fridays 11 a.m. - Noon, 7-8 p.m.)

Copyright 2019 NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS

Sean Crawford
Chatham
See stories by Sean Crawford