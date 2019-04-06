Statewide: Gas Tax Hike Proposed; Finding Perspective Through Adversity

Two proposals to raise Illinois' tax on gasoline have surfaced as a way to help pay for a public works program. Lawmakers and the governor are pushing to get a plan in place during this legislative session, which ends in May.

And, a cancer survivor and author explains how finding perspective can help all of us during our darkest times. That and more on this episode of Statewide.

Our lineup for this week:

* Mary Hansen lays out what is under discussion when it comes to a state infrastructure package and how to pay for it.

* Sean Crawford speaks with Courtney Clark. She is a three-time cancer survivor and also overcame a brain aneurysm. She's coming to Springfield to speak and has some advice for when life throws you a curve.

* Dana Vollmer reports on a push by nurses to limit their patient loads.

* Maureen McKinney examines efforts to end the state's parental notification requirement for minors seeking an abortion.

* Guy Stephens of Northern Public Radio visits a museum exhibit in northern Illinois that looks at the relationship between humans and dogs.

* Peter Medlin with Northern Public Radio tags along with a class of lifelong learners at Waubonsee Community College.

* Jenn Fuller of WSIU tells us why this year's mayor's race in the town of Marion marked the end of an era.

* Christine Herman with Side Effects Public Media visits with Sistering C-U, which provides support for new moms and safe sleep.

* Ryan Denham tells us about legislation that could change the legal age for when kids in Illinois can be left home alone.

* Madelyn Beck with Harvest Public Media has more on a tech startup that can help farmers compare seed and fertilizer prices across the country.

