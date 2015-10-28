© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A Tiny Bird And A Metaphor

Northern Public Radio | By WNIJ News
Published October 28, 2015 at 4:00 AM CDT
ChisFink2.jpg

Last week, a hummingbird flew into my house through the front door, which someone had left ajar. It hummed about for a moment, and then it tried to fly through a skylight. I ran to get a ladder.

Trying to catch the tiny creature, I experienced a metaphor in its literal form. Here, in fact, was a glass ceiling. My houseguest wanted to rise above the invisible barrier, but it obstructed her ascent. I identified the bird as a female. And then I caught her, and cupped her in my hand. She was impossibly light. Next time you pick up a penny, you’ll know: This is how much a hummingbird weighs.

“Iris!” I yelled, and my four-year-old came running. I love to show her wild creatures, and she loves to see them.

We took the hummer out through the door where it entered. Then I showed Iris something almost no one knows about hummingbirds. If you hold one on its back, it won’t fly away. An ornithologist friend of mine showed me this trick once.

I held her like this for several moments in my open hand, while my daughter gently touched its velveteen breast.

“It’s so little,” she said.

Then I lifted my hand like I was releasing a feather and, just like that, the hummingbird lifted off and hummed away. Moments later, I saw her probing my hydrangea—or maybe that was her friend.

Iris went back inside to her book, once again leaving the door ajar.

I’m Chris Fink, and that’s my perspective

Tags

WNIJ PerspectivesChris Fink
Related Stories