Happiness Has So Many Benefits

When you think of what makes you happy, do you focus on the “things” in life that you crave? From concrete consumables to intangible resources, we mistakenly believe happiness is a commodity that can be acquired. However, happiness is a state of being, not a pile of stuff.

In studying populations around the globe, researchers found that four qualities can bring satisfaction and peace no matter what you earn or where you live: friendliness, cheerfulness, compassion, and gratitude.

It doesn’t take winning the lottery, finding the perfect job, or living a perfect life to find happiness. You just need to meet the world with a positive attitude, smile at others, cut everyone some slack, and be grateful for all that you do have rather than whining about what’s missing. Research has found that levels of gratitude are inversely proportion to a person’s level of well-being. We even sleep better and have more fulfilling relationships when we experience gratefulness in our lives.

Optimism can be learned – focus on and honor what’s gone well for you in the past. Don’t focus on what you still haven’t accomplished in life. Research shows that by savoring your current and past successes, your future mindset will be predisposed to positive expectations about the future.

Why choose happiness, you might ask? That’s easy -- happy people enjoy each moment more fully and typically live longer than the curmudgeons around them! Be happy – it’s good for you!

I’m Suzanne Degges-White, and that’s my perspective.