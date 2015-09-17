Old Film Showings Highlight Journey

I went to a movie theatre to see a film the other day. Nothing unusual about that, except the movie was 71 years old.

Thanks to the TV station Turner Classic Movies, “Double Indemnity” -- a classic starring Fred MacMurray and Barbara Stanwyck -- was shown in theatres all over the country over two days this summer. It was an exciting event for people who love old films, and it got me thinking what a journey the film business has had since its beginnings in the 1890s.

For many years, the only way to see a movie was in a theatre. In the 1950s, television gave us new options. Then came the videotape recorder. Wonder of wonders, we could set the machine to record a show and watch it later. But it wasn't long before video seemed quaint, as laser discs made a brief appearance, only to be crushed by the DVD and blu-Ray.

Nowadays, streaming lets us watch TV, movies and all sorts of web-only content any time any place on any screen.

I’m not convinced that every change is an improvement. “Double Indemnity” was simulcast all over the country in high definition (HD) format that has largely replaced film in movies theatres. To me, HD is to film as a CD is to a record.

Finally, I have to point out that, in 1944, a ticket to see "Double Indemnity" cost 35 cents, about $3.50 in today's dollars. Cost of my ticket in 2015? $12.

I'm Deborah Booth, and that's my perspective.