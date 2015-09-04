Honoring Moments Of Courage

I think my dad would approve.

Me telling his story ... about courage.

He would not brag about helping an old man from a burning building, and then being arrested because a burly cop had ordered him to stay out of the building.

But now his brave moment will be part of a tribute to a group of soldiers who served in World War II — the Japanese-Americans.

This began when I responded to this request: "Share a time when you, or someone you know, demonstrated courage."

My story had to be brief ... to fit onto a small tag, shaped and sized to look like those the Japanese-Americans were forced to wear as they were rounded up and sent to camps.

Dad's story will join thousands of others on display in a new center being built in Los Angeles near the Japanese-American National Museum, and a Go For Broke Monument dedicated to these soldiers.

The exhibition will focus on those soldiers who faced intense prejudice — and the importance of courage, according to Exhibit Manager Chris Brusatte.

Brusatte said: "We wanted it to be about NOW, and about encouraging young people today to act with similar courage in their own lives, whatever they may face."

So courage cards will decorate the new center, praising courage in our daily lives, and why it is so important.

My dad fought the Japanese from an LST in the Pacific. He did what he thought had to do for this country.

He also had the courage to do the right thing — when it had to be done.

He'd be proud to be part of this tribute to Japanese-American soldiers ... because they also did what they thought had to be done ... for their country — this country.

I’m Lonny Cain, and this is my perspective.