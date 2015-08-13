Tips For Handling Teens' Attitude

Parents may be growing especially weary of their teenaged children about now, as freedom from school encourages lazy days, forgotten chores, and an intoxicating feeling of invincibility that is part and parcel of adolescent arrogance.

If your teen’s attitude is causing problems, here are some tips to help you deal:

Remember pushing boundaries and asserting independence are normal, healthy behaviors. Teens would never move out of mom and dad’s basement if they didn’t feel the urge to carve out their own distinct identities!

Monitor your own behavior from the moment you first become a parent. If you lose your cool when things don’t go your way, don’t be surprised when your teen follows your example.

Accept that being a “parent” means you are in charge, not your child’s “best friend.” If you think it’s okay to be your teen’s “best friend,” ask yourself if you’re okay with her contradicting your wishes or ignoring your advice. I cut my friends a lot of slack that I’d never think of giving my kids.

Be a “zero tolerance” parent concerning rudeness, even if it makes you unpopular with your teens. Kids have remarkable resilience and can bounce back beautifully from adverse events. Correcting your teen’s behavior won’t permanently damage his self-esteem.

Empower the people around you and your teen to expect and request courtesy from your child. Remember, your children will live up to your expectations -- both the good and the bad.

I’m Suzanne Degges-White, and that’s my perspective.