Silence Isn't Always Golden

One of the ways I knew I was transitioning from a young man to a man was when I realized “silence was golden”.

Everything I cognitively processed didn’t need to be expressed vocally. Some things were better left unspoken. This proved to be extremely helpful when I got married.

I’ve also learned this phrase “silence is golden” is a situational ideology. My heart is heavy with the plethora of cases of law enforcement using excessive force against African-Americans that resulted in the loss of life. Within the last year Sandy Bland, Walter Scott, Tamir Rice, Eric Gardner and Freddie Grey all lost their lives after such interactions.

While this is nothing new in America, the advancement of technology has given longer-reaching lenses for the whole world to see. In a country that prides itself on justice, I’ve been disappointed by the silence of so many.

Is it because the victims aren’t world-renowned athletes? May people think they got what they deserved because they weren’t quickly complicit with law enforcement? Is it the color of their skin?

When inquiring about individuals’ silence about these murders, I like to end the conversation with this question: If that was your child, would you still be silent? If the answer is no, you can’t be silent when it’s someone else’s child.

When we are quiet on such brazen injustices, our silence speaks volumes. If we want to see equality and justice for all, we have to speak out with a loud, unified voice.

I’m Joe Mitchell, and that’s my perspective.